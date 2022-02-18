HERSHEY — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of First Cut Mango IPA. Previously its Hop Cycle seasonal IPA for spring, this limited release is now available exclusively at Tröegs brewery in Hershey.
Two complementary ingredients—citrusy Simcoe hops and sweet mango—come together “to form an IPA greater than the sum of its parts,” according to the company’s media release.
The beer’s name is a nod to hop growers, who dust off their pruning shears and trim the first shoots, bolstering their hop bines for a rich growing season.
First Cut is built on a base of crystal, pilsner and Munich malts and is brewed with real mango. It has ABV of 6.2 percent.
First Cut is available on draft and in limited 12-oz. cans exclusively at Tröegs.