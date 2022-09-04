DANVILLE — The Farwell siblings held their shiny trophies proudly on Saturday after winning first and second place in their age group for pedal tractor pulls during the second day of the Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association’s 31st annual Antique Farm Machinery Show.
The event this weekend was held at the Montour Delong Fairground near Washingtonville. It featured pedal tractor pulls, tractor games, a parade of equipment, farm tractor pulls and fireworks.
“I gave it all I got,” said Dan Farwell, 6, of Orangeville, Columbia County, who took second in his age group.
His sister Katie Farwell, 4, who took first in her age group, said she trained hard to win.
“I rode my bike this morning so I could win,” she said. “My muscles were hard as ice.”
Another set of siblings from Danville also took first and third in the tractor event where riders competed for the fastest time to push a barrel. Jim Styer, 12, took first and Henry Styer, 9, took third.
“It’s all about having fun and that’s what I’m doing,” said Henry.
“I just like going fast and hauling things,” said Jim.
Their parents Mike and Amanda said they inherited four tractors, but they are not on display at the event on Friday.
Angie Bickhart, secretary of the Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association, said the show is great for bringing families together and getting to know everyone who collects.
“Around here, agriculture and farming are prominent,” said Bickhart. “It’s a way for folks who work with the equipment to have fun with the old stuff.”
The show is not as big when compared to those in the Midwest, said Bickhart.
“Ours is smaller, it’s more quaint, but we like it,” she said.
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 185 tractors were on display on the fairgrounds, but Bickhart expected that number to easily reach 200 before the event was over.
The Minneapolis Moline Modern Machinery Collectors Association (MMMMCA) brought Minneapolis Moline tractors, the featured tractors at the event. White Motor Company bought out Minneapolis-Moline in 1963.
“We like coming spending time with our members and bringing in new members,” said Karen Wilson, secretary of the MMMMCA. “The purpose is to try to get the younger people interested in this kind of thing.”
The event continues today with breakfast at 6:30 a.m., church services at 8:30 a.m., a parade of equipment at 11 a.m., an auction and gas raffle drawings and food truck battle winner at noon and tractor pulls at noon.