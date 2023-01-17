The Route 147 on ramp from Route 15 is closed this morning due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to a PennDOT news release.
Traffic is being detoured using Route 15 north and Interstate 80. PennDOT said the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
"Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution," PennDOT officials said in the release.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, a free and available 24 hours website service that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.