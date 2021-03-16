Emergency crews are responding to a tractor-trailer rollover along Route 147 near the intersection with Brush Valley Road just south of Sunbury this morning.
The crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. Emergency radio communication reports a truck carrying logs has rolled onto its side in Upper Augusta Township.
Crews are shutting down Route 147 near the Weis Markets warehouse to allow for emergency response and clean up the scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.