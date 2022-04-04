WINFIELD — An early morning tractor-trailer crash temporarily shut down Route 15 southbound in East Buffalo Township overnight. A lane restriction is still in place as crews overturn the truck.
The crash occurred after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Route 15 and Furnace Road. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer has overturned.
Crews have been on the scene removing debris for several hours and PennDOT expects the road to reopen after the truck is rolled upright.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and to expect delays. Check 511pa.com for live updates.