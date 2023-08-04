LEWISBURG — A tractor-trailer on Thursday struck overhead power lines in East Buffalo Township, causing a power outage at the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department and the surrounding area, according to BVRPD Sgt. Fred Hetrick Jr.
"There was only one pole damaged and our station was without power briefly until our emergency generator started up," said Hetrick. "Emergency services were not affected as our 911 dispatch center is not at the station and were able to continue."
At 2:35 p.m., officers from the BVRPD and responders from the William Cameron Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Fifth Street, police said.
It was determined that the truck, owned by ABF Freight, picked up two storage containers from a residence on South 13th Street. The truck attempted to make a turn onto South 15th Street from Washington Avenue and made contact with the overhead wires, pulling them across the roadway and damaging the telephone pole, police said.
Two houses also received property damage as a result of the downed electrical lines, police said.
The driver left the scene, but several witnesses located the truck a short time later in the Shamokin Dam area, police said.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, the outage map for Citizen's Electric still had 48 customers without power in the township and Lewisburg Borough.
Citizens Electric responded to the scene and was able to restore power after several hours, police said. No outages were being reported by Citizen's Electric as of 5 p.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported, police said.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.