HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s dairy industry has been mired in a prolonged slump as competition from larger dairies in other parts of the country has driven down prices.
It’s been bad enough that 1-in-6 of the 8,333 dairy farms in the state in 2007 had gone out of business by 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture.
In 2017, a survey of 1,000 of the state’s remaining 6,914 dairy farmers by the Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence found that 1-in-7 of them said they were planning to call it quits too.
“It’s scary,” said Jayne Sebright, executive director of the Center for Dairy Excellence, a Harrisburg-based non-profit created in 2004 to provide technical assistance to help the state's dairy farms. “These dairy farms are part of the economic backbone of rural Pennsylvania,” she said.
The dairy industry isn't the only agricultural sector that's suffering — the trade war with China has impacted prices and exports of a myriad of Pennsylvania products, industry officials said. But the current challenges are hitting an already battered dairy industry especially hard, Sebright said.
Nationally, the average dairy farm has 230 cows. In Pennsylvania, it’s closer to 80 cows, which makes it difficult for farms to match the efficiency of dairies, elsewhere, she said.
Traditionally, milk prices have swung in three-year cycles, Sebright said. The current downturn has lasted longer and last fall, just when it seemed like things were going to turn a corner for the better, President Donald Trump started a trade war with China, putting the kibosh on any hope that prices would rebound, Sebright said.
Now, things are starting to look better again. A new trade war with Mexico, though, could change that, she said.
Earlier this month, Trump threatened to slap tariffs on goods from Mexico unless that country does more to stem the stream of migrants passing through Mexico to get to the U.S. Trump dropped that tariff threat after reaching an agreement with Mexico, but his administration has indicated that tariffs might become an issue again if Mexico doesn’t follow through.
Mexico is the largest consumer of exported dairy products from the U.S., according to the USDA.
Southeast Asia, and Canada were the second and third biggest customers for exported U.S. dairy products. In April, China came in fourth — the amount of dairy products heading to that country tumbled 43 percent compared to the prior year. A year ago, China was the third-largest export market for American dairy products.
For the first three months of 2019, Pennsylvania dairy exports to China were down 65 percent, according to the USDA.
In 2017, $287 million worth of Pennsylvania dairy products were exported, according to the USDA. Only California, Wisconsin, New York, Idaho and Texas export more dairy products than Pennsylvania, according to the USDA.
“A trade war is just piling on pain, especially for dairy, one of our largest sectors. Just when they need to develop new markets to survive, those markets are being wiped out overnight,” said Shannon Powers, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture.
Due to the importance of Mexico as an export market, the dairy industry has been lobbying Congress to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Sebright said. That agreement was negotiated last year by Trump as the replacement to the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"In the midst of uncertainty surrounding our trade relationships and yet another year of meager milk prices, the United States lost an average of seven dairy farms a day in 2018. The passage of USMCA will instill a renewed sense of optimism in our dairy farmers,” according to a letter sent to members of Congress earlier this week by a coalition of dairy industry groups.
More than dairy
Dairy farming is far from alone in struggling with changes in international trade.
Agriculture is a $135.7 billion industry in Pennsylvania, with nearly 580,000 jobs relying on it, Powers said.
-- Exports of Pennsylvania forest products to China were down 39 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to the USDA;
-- Exports of Pennsylvania grown livestock feed to all overseas markets was down 27 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018;
-- Exports of Pennsylvania soybeans to all overseas markets was down 48 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to the USDA.
“In some sectors, like soybeans and corn, tariffs are driving up domestic supply and forcing prices down,” Powers said. “Tariffs and regular threats of tariffs are adding stress, risk and in some cases, very real financial pain to an already suffering farming sector. Farmers, like any other business need to plan, and sell what they produce, and they need a market that won’t disappear tomorrow on a whim.”
Mark O’Neill, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau said that as a result of the trade war with China, soybean exports to that country have been virtually eliminated.
“Shortly after the U.S. imposed tariffs on China and China retaliated with tariffs on American agricultural products, soybean prices dropped from $10.50 a bushel to $8 a bushel,” he said. “In fact, China, which was the largest foreign buyer of American soybeans, reduced purchases by 97 percent.”
O’Neill added that whether farmers are exporting their products or not, they still feel the impact in the form of lower prices.
When it rains, it pours
Alongside dealing with the economic uncertainties of volatile prices in a global market, farmers have also been dealing with the challenge of trying to get their crops planted between rainstorms.
It’s the second year in a row that the spring has been unusually wet, O’Neill said.
“Most farmers we’ve heard from are saying that although they are behind schedule in a ‘normal’ year, they are ahead of schedule compared to last year,” he said.
In addition to making it difficult to plant, the wet conditions have also made it difficult for farmers tying to get a first cutting of hay.
“Although the weather has frustrated farmers, they have been able to get corn, soybeans and other crops planted during breaks of dry and sunny days between the rain,” he said.
The weather in Pennsylvania has not been as bad as it has been in the Midwest where farmers have faced full-scale weather disasters including “massive flooding,” he said.
Michael Kovach is a Mercer County farmer who raises grass-fed beef and lamb, along with other livestock. He is also state vice president of the Pennsylvania Farmers Union and on Wednesday he was in Minneapolis for the summer board meeting of the National Farmers Union.
Kovach said that in the conversations he’s had with other farmers, weather has been the hot topic, as often as not.
“The weather is a bigger deal than trade wars,” he said.