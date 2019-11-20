featured Traffic accident causing congestion on Route 147 in Northumberland 4 hrs ago Fire police are being dispatched to direct traffic as a motor vehicle accident is causing a hazard at the corner of Duke Street, or Route 147, and North Third Street in Sunbury. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Tags Accident Traffic Police Highway Hazard Congestion Route Corner Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MARTZ, William Dec 9, 1924 - Nov 19, 2019 SCANDLE, Jeanne Apr 12, 1972 - Nov 18, 2019 FISHER, Eugene Nov 16, 2019 BYRD, Isabelle Oct 30, 1926 - Nov 18, 2019 SEEBOLD, Sara Oct 14, 1916 - Nov 18, 2019