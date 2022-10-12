SHAMOKIN DAM — A portion of Grangers Road, which has been closed in recent weeks for reconstruction, is scheduled to reopen this afternoon, the state Department of Transportation announced.
A portion of the road in Monroe Township, Snyder County, was closed in early September while a contractor built a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 south onto Grangers Road.
The work is part of the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation bypass project.
Other work progressing on the southern section includes tree clearing, earthwork near Mill Road and Penn's Drive, and construction of a cast in place box culvert near Eleventh Avenue.
Major earthwork involving blasting is planned to begin this winter. Utility companies are also relocating their facilities at various areas throughout the project to accommodate future CSVT work.