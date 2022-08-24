GREGG TOWNSHIP — Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Gregg Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just south of Allenwood.
On Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., the contractor, M.J. Electric., LLC, will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over Route 15 northbound and southbound.
The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.