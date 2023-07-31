NORTHUMBERLAND — Both southbound lanes of the CSVT bypass — Route 147 — are closed at the Northumberland exit because of a truck crash on the Union County side of the river bridge.
The crash occurred on the Route 15 southbound on-ramp in Union County, blocking traffic from entering Route 15 south, the state Department of Transportation reports.
Southbound traffic on the CSVT is being diverted onto Ridge Road on the Northumberland County side of the river bridge, then to Route 405 south to Route 11 in Northumberland.
The southbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.