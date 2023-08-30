MONTGOMERY — Route 15 has been closed in both directions near the White Deer Golf Course, just south of the Route 54 intersection in Clinton Township, Lycoming County, following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.
Northbound traffic, heading from the Allenwood area north on Route 15 toward Williamsport, is being detoured onto Routes 44 and Elimsport Road, the state Department of Transportation reports. Southbound traffic is being detoured via Routes 54, 405 and 44.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, officials said.
Information on the accident will be posted as it becomes available.