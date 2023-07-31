Both southbound lanes of the CSVT bypass — Route 147 — are closed at the Northumberland exit because of a truck crash on the Union County side of the Susquehanna River bridge, just south of Winfield.
The crash occurred on the Route 15 southbound on-ramp in Union County, blocking traffic from entering Route 15 south, the state Department of Transportation reports.
Southbound traffic on the CSVT is being diverted onto Ridge Road on the Northumberland County side of the river bridge, then to Route 405 south to Route 11 in Northumberland.
The southbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.
In Montour County, downed utility lines have closed a portion of School House Road in Mahoning Township, Montour County.
School House Road is closed between Bloom Road and Route 11. A detour using Bloom Road, Woodbine Lane and Route 11 is in place.
School House Road is expected to be closed through Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation.