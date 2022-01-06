SUNBURY — Traffic is moving slow and backed up at the entrance to the Veterans Memorial Bridge this morning as crews continue debris removal.
Work began on Monday and is scheduled to continue through Friday, Jan. 14. A PennDOT contractor is clearing debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the right/driving lane to be restricted in the northbound direction. Work is scheduled from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
This morning, traffic has temporarily been at a standstill at times along Route 61, from Sunbury to Shamokin Dam, to permit crews to remove the debris.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.