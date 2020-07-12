NORTHUMBERLAND — Drivers likely will face delays this week in Northumberland as construction continues on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11.
Beginning this morning and continuing through Thursday, contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. will flush pipes and clean inlets along Duke, Front, Water and King streets, according to the state Department of Transportation. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists should expect disruptions to traffic where work is being performed.
The project is scheduled to be completed by August.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. is the primary contractor for the $14 million roadway construction project.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, and drive with caution through the construction zone, PennDOT advised.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.