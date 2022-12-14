SELINSGROVE — The traffic signal at the intersection of Routes 11/15 and Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive near Sheetz is malfunctioning this morning following an overnight crash, PennDOT reported this morning.
The traffic signal near Sheetz is set to flash mode until a Monroe Township electric contractor can make repairs later this morning. Turning movements are being restricted to right turns only, PennDOT reports.
PennDOT officials said drivers should avoid the area if possible. Motorists traveling in the area should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.