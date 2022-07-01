MILTON — UGI Utilities Inc. will begin a natural gas main replacement project in Milton on Thursday. The natural gas main replacement project will encompass King Street, Turbot Avenue, Sycamore Street, Shakespeare Avenue, Wall Street, Beaver Street and all surrounding streets within the four-block radius east of Shakespeare Avenue.
The project is expected to be completed by September.
Approximately 5,000 feet of non-contemporary main will be replaced. This project will also renew gas service lines to approximately 70 customers.
Construction is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During construction hours, residents will experience detours and traffic delays. The roadway will be reduced to one lane in the construction area during work hours. Parking also will be restricted on those blocks during construction hours.