WILLIAMSPORT— Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area this week and next week should expect congestion, especially Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series, officials said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas, officials said.
Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles and especially be on the alert for pedestrians crossing streets and highways, according to PennDOT officials.
