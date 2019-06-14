RIVERSIDE — Motorists planning to head over the Susquehanna River bridge from Danville to Riverside will have to find an alternate route through Tuesday due to work to reconstruct the railroad crossing on South Mill Street in Riverside.
Only emergency vehicles will be allowed into Riverside from that direction. Those driving through Riverside to head over the bridge to Danville can take Third Street, cross the railroad tracks at Chestnut Street then turn right onto D&H Avenue and turn left onto the bridge.
Truck traffic will not be allowed on the bridge but must use an alternate detour route, using Routes 487 and 42 through Catawissa.
Traffic delays were reported Friday in Danville and Riverside in the areas of the closure.
Work is scheduled to continue until about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
