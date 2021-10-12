MIFFLINBURG — Repeated vandalism spurred the Union County Trail Authority to close restrooms along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Mifflinburg. The closure is indefinite. The restrooms will be open by request and for events. Contact unioncountytrails@gmail.com for more information.
