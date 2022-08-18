DANVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) has posted temporary closures of portions of several trails and one pavilion at the Montour Preserve.
These temporary closures are being made to protect visitor safety while Talen Energy and its subsidiaries continue the construction of a new natural gas pipeline to supply the Montour Steam Electric Station. Closures are expected to last several weeks and will be lifted when conditions are safe to again allow use.
These closures will affect the following locations: Goose Woods Trail (partial); Wildlife Management Trail (partial); Chilisuagi Trail (between the Goose Cove Picnic Area and the Ridgefield Point Loop Trail); and Goose Cove #2 Pavilion.
For questions or more information, contact Bob Stoudt, MARC Director, at 570-336-2060 or RStoudt@MontourRec.com.