NEW BERLIN — About 275 gallons of used motor oil spilled onto Route 304 and into a roadside ditch Thursday morning just west of New Berlin, according to Pennsylvania State Police and Union County Emergency Management.
State police report that Norman Nolt, 74, of Mifflinburg, was driving west in a 1999 Toyota Tacoma, approaching Risso Lane, when a trailer towed behind the pickup began to sway and subsequently tipped over. The trailer came unhitched and was dragged off the road by the pickup.
The motor oil spilled from the storage tank on the trailer, spreading across the highway and into the ditch, according to information from both police and Michelle Dietrich, the county’s emergency management director.
Dietrich said the storage tank wasn’t strapped to the trailer and that most of the oil spilled onto the roadway. Trooper George Aguirre issued two citations to Nolt: securing loads in vehicles and operating a vehicle without a certificate of inspection.
First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly before 6:45 a.m., Dietrich said. The roadway was closed as employees with EnviroServe, an environmental remediation company, cleaned the spill.
Route 304 reopened about 12:30 p.m., according to Central Susquehanna Regional 911.
Nolt declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Assisting at the scene were members of the New Berlin Fire Company, Mifflinburg Hose Company and Union County Emergency Management.