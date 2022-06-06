MILTON — In the year since Nicholas Ney’s sudden death from heart disease at 25, donations have been made in his name to Evangelical Community Hospital to help support aspiring first responders.
All the funds received have been earmarked to support the hospital’s EMT Trainee Program, said Jonathan Bastian, operations director at Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS).
“This opens career opportunities for individuals who do not have prior EMS experience to gain the training needed to become an EMT,” said Bastian.
As a young boy, Ney couldn’t wait to work as a firefighter and EMT to “make a difference in the world,” according to a paper he wrote in high school.
When he died one year ago Tuesday, on June 7, 2021, Ney was working as a full-time EMT at Evangelical Community Hospital and volunteering as a firefighter with Milton and Hummels Wharf’s fire departments.
“He was a firehouse kid,” said his mother, Tina Shemory, of Allenwood.
“I was an EMT and firefighter and so was his dad (Dan Ney, of Selinsgrove). Nick used to ride his bicycle to the fire hall to take calls.”
Ney’s devotion to community service spurred many to donate money to Evangelical Community Hospital following his passing.
Bastian said Ney demonstrated a “passion for emergency care and being someone who truly wanted to make a difference for others. He was a mentor to those entering the EMS field, a trusted partner on every call and a voice of comfort to those under his care.”
As the required training hours and costs to complete an EMT education have risen, Bastian said, the hospital is using the funds donated in Ney’s honor to help others pursue a career in the field of medical first response.
“The program will be used to encourage entrance into a profession that is much needed in this area and is a perfect legacy for Nick. He is greatly missed by his ERMMS team,” he said.
The first cohort of new hires benefitting from the EMT Trainee program will begin in September.
Hummels Wharf Fire Chief Chris Eppley said Ney was a “dedicated” volunteer who also gave his time to other Valley fire companies. “He went above and beyond with anything he did.”
Scott Derr, Milton’s fire chief, said Ney’s involvement in community service had such an impact there is a plan to establish a memorial in the borough.
“We’d like to have a bench near the river,” Derr said. “A place where people can relax and think of Nick.”
Eppley said a memorial is also being planned in Hummels Wharf to honor late firefighters like Ney and Jack Grove who made a difference in the company.
Shemory has been overwhelmed with gratitude by the outpouring of love and support her son and his family have received since his passing, beginning with the escort first-responders gave him to his hometown when his body was flown to Philadelphia from Missouri.
The plan for a permanent memorial to Ney is even more appreciated since he was cremated and there is no gravesite to visit, she said.