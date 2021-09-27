MILTON — Four fire department personnel rescued themselves when the training exercise boat capsized on Saturday afternoon.
The Milton Fire Department reported that the incident occurred at 1:28 p.m. when the training exercise boat experienced mechanical issues. The boat became entangled in trees, took in a significant amount of water and capsized, putting four fire department personnel into the water.
These members relied on their significant amounts of training hours to be able to rescue themselves using a group of trees on the shoreline until additional rescue boats arrived to rescue them, according to the fire department.
All members were transported to local medical facilities, evaluated and released.
Boat 15-2 and boats from Lewisburg were in the water to assist. Boat 15 was recovered by units from Snyder and Northumberland counties at the Sunbury Marina. A boat from Mifflinburg stood by as a backup, according to the fire department.