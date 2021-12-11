MOUNT CARMEL — Five-year-old Chase Boyer could hardly contain his excitement all day before coming to the Trainland in Mount Carmel.
His grandmother Cindy Boyer, of Mount Carmel, said her grandson was dancing and jumping around when he found out they were going to the Clover Hose Fire Company to see the massive display of trains on Saturday. Brothers Sam and Tom Cimino have operated Trainland at 301 S. Oak St. for 45 years.
"He loves trains," said Cindy Boyer. "He's been asking all day about it. He got very, very excited."
Cindy and her husband Dave Boyer said they love the display. It's the fourth time they came to see it this year.
"I think it's awesome, just really really awesome," said Cindy Boyer.
It all started in the 1950s when their father purchased the first train set for the family. The brothers continued collecting, bringing in 250 trains between the two of them and thousands of model cars, buildings and other items displayed with the trains.
In 1978, they first set up their collection in the basement of the Clover Hose. In 1979, they took it onto the second floor where it remained ever since. While it used to be taken down and put again each year, the display is now permanent on the second floor, they said.
They still have the original train, but they don't have it set up and running. The room has 16 trains running right now with at least 100 others on display around the room.
Each table has different themes, including the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, circus scenes, farmland, a coal mine, an area inspired by Knoebels Amusement Resort, and others.
The model buildings have locations inspired by actual buildings in the past or present from Mount Carmel, Natalie, Shamokin and the surrounding area. These include the Numidia Racetrack, the Bloomsburg Fair, Vine Street Sandwich Shop, Winkies, the town park with the holiday deer pen and other buildings. Some of the buildings are handcrafted with wood, others are plastic or ceramic or metal.
There are also cards, trucks, vehicles and even a miniature replica of the Clover Hose engine complete with the gator mascot on the vehicle. There's are miniature firefighters battling a fire, there's bubbling water in one of the lakes.
"It's for the kids," said Sam Cimino. "The kids get a thrill out of it. We enjoy doing it too."
Cimino said some of the same people come back every year.
"The people who came when they were kids now bring their kids and their grandkids here," he said.
Sam Cimino is 72 and his brother Tom is 63. They said they hope to pass it to their children one day.
Landon Wary, of Coal Township, said he loves watching and seeing the trains on display.
"I love seeing the different things, and all the work they do," said Wary. "It's just wonderful."
Trainland in Mount Carmel is open from 6:30 to 9:30 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings now through December 19.