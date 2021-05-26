Joel Wiest has been selected to receive the Pete Macky Advocacy Award by Transitions for his exceptional advocacy on behalf of the victims of domestic and sexual violence.
“His compassion and attention to the needs of traumatized individuals are hallmarks of the extraordinary depth of character and commitment seen in each of his interactions with people in crisis. He sends a message to people throughout our community that survivors’ lives have dignity,” said members of Transitions staff nominating Wiest. “He is an example to others that heroic service to survivors is worthy, recognized, and should be emulated.”
Transitions of PA provides domestic and sexual violence services to victims and survivors in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland Counties and housing assistance services to victims to a total of eight counties, including Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Columbia and Schuylkill.
Wiest is an attorney with Wiest, Wiest Benner, and Rice in Sunbury.
The Pete Macky Advocacy Award was named for Pete Macky, formerly an attorney with North Penn Legal Services, to recognize Pete’s dedication to the right of victims in the Susquehanna Valley.
“Pete was the best of his time and will remain with us forever through his legacy of caring and commitment to the underserved among us,” said Mae-Ling Kranz, Transitions CEO. Pete was the epitome of a victim advocate, forging the definition of PA’s Protection from Abuse laws from their inception.
Transitions will present the award at its online public auction to support the organization that has been working to end domestic and sexual violence in the Valley for more than 45 years. The Live Auction is scheduled for tonight with a pre-show mixology of a Belmont Breeze with Harvey Edwards at 6:30 p.m. and the live online event from 7-8 p.m. By simply going to www.transitionsofpa.org, you can register at no cost to shop and bid on 100 silent auction items until May 28 at 8 p.m.