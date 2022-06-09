SUNBURY — Transitions of PA, an organization assisting abused women with services from legal to housing, held an auction fundraiser on Wednesday at Susquehanna University.
According to Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO of Transitions of PA, the goal was to raise $100,000 for the organization. Kranz said the money will go toward programming as they have seen an increase in needs for their services.
Kranz said as of right now they are trying to confirm all things but are looking at a gross profit of $126,000.
"We anticipate our expenses will not drop us down below the $100,000 bar we had set as our goal to net," Kranz said.