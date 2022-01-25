SUNBURY — Heather L. Shnyder will take on the role of Health Systems Training Specialist for Transitions of PA. She will be responsible for coordinating the agency medical advocacy program to health care providers in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties. Shnyder has been with the agency since October 2001.
Schnyder promotes violence prevention strategies among health care providers and in health care locations. She will support efforts between victim services and health care communities to improve providers’ response to domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. She will provide technical assistance to medical professionals and advocate for systems change.
Shnyder authored several children’s books for prevention and education awareness programs and has created five school curricula, four complete with videos. She received Pennsylvania’s “Governor’s Victim Services Pathfinder Award” for her work with victims of crimes. She recently completed a classroom-based program for students on the topic, used in several districts throughout the region.
She has her Human Trafficking 101 Training certification and in February 2021 completed a professional certification in Human Trafficking Prevention and Intervention from Florida State University. She is the primary contact for human trafficking training and outreach presentations for Transitions.
For additional information about services and programs provided by Transitions of PA, visit www.transitionsofpa.org, visit the agency’s Facebook page, Transitions of PA or call the administration office at 570-523-1134.