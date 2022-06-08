SELINSGROVE — More than 200 people attended an online and in-person auction on Wednesday to benefit Transitions of PA at the Degenstein Center on Susquehanna University’s campus.
Transitions of PA is an organization assisting abused women with needs ranging from legal to housing.
“Domestic abuse is hidden,” said East Buffalo Township Supervisor Katie Evans, an event attendee.
Evans said Transitions is important because women need to know there is a way for them and their children to seek help.
“It’s a hidden secret. Women who are abused don’t talk about it,” Evans said. She added men can be victims of abuse as well.
The auction was filled with an array of different items, including trips, jewelry, art work, water park tickets.
“We have something for everyone,” said Sheri Rippon, auction chair.
The organizations largest fundraising event, CEO Mae-Ling Kranz said they received $50,000 in sponsorships and had at the opening of the auction raised over $75,000.
Kranz said their goal is to raise $100,000.
“We’re well on our way,” Kranz said. She said funds raised goes to their programming as well as outreach and prevention efforts in schools plus student mental health needs.
Kranz said Transitions is suffering with rising costs. She noted counseling needs and housing for abused and neglected women is becoming an issue.
“We’re at capacity,” Kranz explained. She said Transitions has seen an increase in needs for their services.
“Across the board,” Kranz said. “There’s no shortage of requests.”