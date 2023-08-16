LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA was recently notified, and verified, that the National Alert System will be tested on Oct. 4, at 2:20 p.m. Transitions is urging the public to share this information with anyone they know who may possess a safety phone.
Individuals who have a safety phone are individuals who are laying the groundwork to escape an abusive situation. With this information, Transitions hopes that they can continue to empower victims to stay safe and seek help.
“The most dangerous time for a victim-survivor of domestic violence is when they are leaving the abusive relationship. Victim survivors with safety phones are taking steps to escape a violent home. It is critical that victim-survivors get this information to potentially avoid an escalation of violence and isolation,” stated Mae-Ling Kranz, Transitions of PA’s CEO.
The public is advised to turn off their safety phone during this time to ensure the alert does not go off in the presence of their abuser, which could unravel their plan to escape. The alert will still go off if their phone is left on “do not disturb,” which is why completely turning it off is advised. The alert will sound once the phone is turned back on so Transitions encourages individuals to turn their safety phone back on once they are in a safe setting.
The backup date for the alert is estimated to be Oct. 11, and the public is advised to take the same precautions.
For additional information, contact Transitions of PA through their 24/7 crisis hotline at 1-800-850-7948, their administrative office at 570-523-1134, or by email, admin@transitionsofpa.org.