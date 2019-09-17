Transitions of PA is informing victims and survivors of sexual assault in Northumberland, Union, and Snyder counties of an opportunity to provide testimony to the Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary Committee about changing the state’s statute of limitations. The statute of limitations is the maximum time after an event for an individual to bring legal proceedings.
Transitions is working with the Office of the Victim Advocate to inform people about the opportunity to tell lawmakers about how sexual abuse has impacted their lives.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Oct. 2 at the Capitol in Harrisburg. Victims/survivors of sexual assault who would like to provide written testimony to be considered at that hearing must submit it in writing by Sept. 20. Testimony may be submitted anonymously. Testimony is welcomed from anyone – victims/survivors do not need to have attempted legal actions or sought help in any way after being sexually assaulted.
Transitions is available to help anyone through this process and can be reached 24 hours a day at 800-850-7948. Additionally, Victim Assistance Coordinators at the Office of Victim Assistance can be contacted directly at 800-563-6399. You can submit testimony by using web-based forms. Please go to www.transitionsofpa.org to link to the forms. Information about the three bills being considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee can also be found on Transitions’ website.
— THE DAILY ITENM