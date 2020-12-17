All vehicle and speed restrictions have been lifted by PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in the wake of Wednesday's snowstorm.
Interstate 80 westbound remains closed as crews clean up the scene of an accident near the Lock Haven exit. The road is closed at the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County.
PennDOT and PTC are continuing their ongoing work to clear and treat roadways, and are still urging drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel. Drivers should also be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:
- Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.
- Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.
- When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.
- Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a "plow train." The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.
- Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can't see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.
- Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle's wipers are on due to inclement weather.