Millions more Americans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year than a year ago, and they will face more people in line at airports and higher gas prices along the way.
AAA estimates 53.4 million Americans will travel this year, up 6.4 million from last year. Travel experts say travel volumes are within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and air travel has also completely recovered from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year.
Since last Thanksgiving, COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out and the number of cases has leveled off. Nearly 194 million Americans are fully vaccinated, according to federal data. It means fewer COVID measures — masking, crowd limits — are in place this November compared to last year.
“This Thanksgiving, people are ready to get back to traveling,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “With restrictions being lifted and travel more accessible than in 2020, making new holiday memories with family and friends is once again a priority for Americans.”
In the Mid-Atlantic Region — New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — AAA predicts 6.48 million people will travel between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28, including 5.8 million by car, 570,000 by plane and 112,000 by bus, train or ship. The number expected to fly in the Mid-Atlantic is 80 percent higher than a year ago, on par with national predictions.
Airlines are readyThe number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.
Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally TSA’s busiest travel period.
“We are prepared,” Pekoske said. He said travelers should expect long lines at airports and plan to spend a little more time getting through security.
In 2019, a record 26 million passengers and crew passed through U.S. airport screening in the 11-day period around Thanksgiving. But that plummeted in 2020 as the pandemic kept people at home.
Pekoske said he didn’t think a vaccine mandate going into effect for TSA agents Monday would have any effect on staffing for Thanksgiving.
“In fact, implementation of the mandate will make travel safer and healthier for everyone,” he said. “So, we see quite a significant increase in the number of our officers that are vaccinated, and I’m very confident that there will be no impact for Thanksgiving.”
More at the pumpWhile gas prices are among the highest they’ve been in years, AAA says 90 percent of people traveling this week will do so in a vehicle.
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline is projected to decline to $3.35 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day. Experts say there remains a remote chance should oil suddenly surge, gas prices could quickly follow and potentially beat 2012’s record for most expensive national average ever for the date: $3.44 per gallon.
In Pennsylvania, the average is about 20 cents higher, pushing $3.60 per gallon, a tick or two higher in the Valley. If drivers are heading out of state, gas prices in surrounding states are all lower than Pennsylvania, with trends lower the farther south you drive.
GasBuddy’s holiday travel report shows gas prices can vary as much as $20 per tank in some areas of the country between state lines.
“We’re just cents away from the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever recorded,” said Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “With global oil demand surging this year as the pandemic has eased, we find ourselves in unfamiliar territory — some of the highest Thanksgiving gas prices on record.”
Seventy-five percent of Americans also say that COVID-19 has had no impact on their holiday plans this year, up substantially from last year’s 46%. Yet, even less are traveling this year than in 2020. Fifty percent of Americans say they are driving less overall this year, and when asked what it would take for them to drive more, 78% said lower gas prices.