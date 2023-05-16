Middleburg District Judge Bo Trawitz easily won re-election on Tuesday in Snyder County, while attorney Scott Zeigler emerged ahead of three other candidates to secure the judge position in Selinsgrove.
Zeigler easily won both the Democratic and Republican primaries. He will replace Judge John Reed, who did not seek re-election and retired earlier this month.
Zeigler faced Snyder County Sheriff Deputy Kate Reid, state constable Charles Miloro and attorney Greg Stuck in both primaries. On the Democratic side, Zeigler secured 390 votes, well ahead of Reid's 254. Stuck was third with 169 votes and Miloro fourth with 65.
In the GOP race, Zeigler also ran up big vote totals, outpacing the field with 829 votes. Stuck was second with 470, followed by Reid (394) and Miloro (161).
Trawitz was challenged by Snyder County Chief Deputy Sheriff Lucas Bingman for the six-year district magisterial seat in Middleburg.
Trawitz was appointed to the seat in 2022 following the election of his predecessor, Lori R. Hackenberg, to the Union-Snyder County Court of Common Pleas.
Trawitz, a former probation chief in Snyder County, and Bingman have completed the course required of magisterial district judges who are not members of the bar in Pennsylvania.
Vote totals will become official later this week.