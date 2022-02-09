NORTHUMBERLAND — All 2022 dog licenses are now past due, Northumberland County Treasurer Kevin Gilroy said. Licenses are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
State law requires that all dogs three months and older must have a current license or face a $300 fine. Licenses are $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dogs and $8.50 for other dogs. Seniors may purchase licenses for $4.50 and $6.50.
All dogs three months and older must be vaccinated against rabies.
Licenses can be obtained online at padoglicense.com with a $2 service fee. Licenses are also available at the Northumberland County treasurer’s office Monday-Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 399 Stadium Drive, in Sunbury.