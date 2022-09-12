SUNBURY — Sunbury is in "great financial shape," according to Treasurer Kevin Troup who addressed City Council Monday during the first of the budget meetings regarding a proposed $4.4 million spending plan.
"As long as we continue to watch what we do we should be in great financial shape heading into the new year," Troup said. "I don't ever remember seeing this happen."
The topics of discussion for the night also included Troup being tasked with comparing numbers on a one, two or three percent raise for employees to see what the dollar amount would do to the overall budget.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he wants to see employees get a raise but also wants to see the system change next year and issue raises based on the employee's performance.
"We can have evaluations," he said. "That way each employee will want to do their best for the city and earn the raises they all deserve."
Police Chief Brad Hare said city officials need to make a decision on parking meters and which route they will go with making a purchase.
"The meters are completely shot and getting harder and harder to fix," Hare said. "We are losing revenue and we need to get these taken care of as soon as possible."
Council has been searching prices for new meters and also kiosks around the city so people can use an app to pay for parking.
Council and Brosious also discussed health care for city employees and are getting the final numbers on what the costs will be entering 2023.
Brosious said another session will be announced once Troup gets the numbers together for the employee raises and health care costs.