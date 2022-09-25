BEAVER SPRINGS — The turnout for a community fossil dig held Sunday at the Spring Township Shale Pit may not have been as large as previous years, but for those who did arrive amid rainy weather, there were treasurers to be found.
Jeffrey Trop, professor of geology and environmental geosciences at Bucknell University, said in the past he’s seen hundreds of people scouring the mountain side.
“This is a relative small turnout compared to past events,” said Trop. “But people will come and go all day long.”
The community fossil dig was hosted by The Merrill Linn Conservancy.
Trop said he is passionate about “all things geological” himself, and has often brought classes of students along on the community digs. Most of the time though, the people who turn out for these sorts of events are mostly families who are looking to get out and do something with their kids that’s “out of the norm.”
That was exactly what drew out Justin Witmer and his son, Caleb, of Middleburg.
“We thought it would be something new to do,” said Justin Witmer, Caleb’s dad. “It sounded like fun.”
Caleb, 7, was excited at the opportunity to find some hidden treasurers.
“I hope I find a shark tooth,” he said.
Finding shark teeth isn’t out of the question, said Trop, even though there isn’t an ocean nearby.
According to information provided at the site, diggers could expect to find 390 million-year-old marine fossils with the most abundant being brachiopods and crinoids. Trilobites, bivalves, gastropods, cephalopods, corals, and bryozoans are not as common but have been found at the location.
Some smaller equipment like picks and small magnifying glasses were provided for attendees, and in addition to Trop, volunteer students from Bucknell helped guide the exploration and identification of your fossil finds. Several common fossils also were on display.
Faylor Lake Quarry allows explorers to go back to the Devonian time prior when central Pennsylvania was located near the equator and was partially submerged by shallow, inland seas.
There are markers at the site showing the location of the quarry during the Devonian time period.
Gage Mattern, 9, of McClure, dug up part of a squid fossil on Sunday, and has been to the quarry many times, said his mom, Angela. Because they don’t live far, she and her husband, Frank, will often bring their sons over.
“They’re always digging holes,” joked Angela. “They are always digging up ‘dinosaur bones’ under our trampoline in the yard.”
Today, they were searching for some coral, but the boys, including their younger son, Drew, 4, were happy with whatever they found. Gage, specifically, has a real interest in geology and marine biology and is always game to go exploring.
“His uncle is a geologist so he is really into it,” said Angela. “We’ve come out three or four times for community digs.”
The unique attraction of the quarry is that it’s what is called a “borrower’s pit,” said Trop. “There are quarries all over the place, but this is one of the only ones where you can take home what you find.”
While diggers often find brachiopods and crinoids, Trop said there have been some rather unique finds, too.
“Several ammonites have come out of here,” he said.
Ammonites were shelled cephalopods that died out about 66 million years ago. Several years ago a Bucknell student named Kait Fleming discovered a fossil sea scorpion (eurypterid), an extinct marine predator that previously had never been reported in central Pennsylvania. Follow-up research projects found thousands of well-preserved specimens, making this quarry one of the most important fossil sites for eurypterids in North America.
If you’ve never made the drive out to the Faylor Lake Quarry, Trop encourages you to consider it.
“It’s one of the very few, quiet and safe areas where people can come and search,” he explained. “There are plenty of fossil localities around, but they’re not usually open to the public. Kids don’t have access to stuff like this and I think it’s great we are targeting a rural area to service.”
And while the Merrill Linn Conservancy covers Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties, there isn’t a lot done in this northern part of Snyder County.