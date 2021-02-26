HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Treasury made available $145 million to help small businesses in the hospitality industry as it struggles to recover from the effects of the pandemic through funding from Act 1 of 2021.
Grants from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program will range from $5,000 to $50,000. To be eligible, a business must have fewer than 300 employees. The program will be administered at the county level, and priority will be given to businesses that were subject to closure by the governor’s disaster declaration. More information about the program, including additional qualification standards, is available from the Department of Community and Economic Development at dced.pa.gov.
Under Act 1, the transfer from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund will be repaid if the Commonwealth receives a payment of at least $145 million from the federal government for the mitigation of general revenue losses incurred as a result of the pandemic.