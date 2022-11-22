SELINSGROVE — Tree Fest of Children’s Books returns to the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library on Saturday.
The annual event provided by the The Friends of the Rudy Gelnett Library features trees and wreaths decorated in the theme of a book by community members.
The trees will be on display at the library Saturday through Jan. 6 during normal hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The tree display will be also be open to the public until 9 p.m. during Late Shoppers Night in Selinsgrove on Dec. 6.
Tickets will be available at the library to vote on favorite trees or wreaths at a cost of $1 each or three for $2, seven for $5, 15 for 10$ and 32 for $20. Proceeds will benefit Snyder County Libraries’ Summer Reading Program.