SUNBURY — A tree removal will take place Wednesday on the route 61 exit ramp in Sunbury, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials.
A shoulder restriction will be in place this week on the Route 61 southbound- Route 147 northbound exit ramp from the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge into Sunbury due to a tree removal, officials said.
Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be restricted in this area and the work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution, officials said.