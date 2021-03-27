Boxwood (Buxus sempiverens) is the aristocrat of formal gardens. Native to Europe, this species has been used extensively in America since colonial times. Dwarf varieties, known as English boxwood are widely used as edging, hedges and foundation plants. The larger variety, known as American boxwood, is used as screens, foundation plantings and formal plantings.
Boxwood performs best in partial shade but will tolerate full sun. Soils must be well-drained, organic, slightly acid to neutral pH and fertile. The shallow root system is intolerant of moisture extremes, competition with turf and other ground covers. A light layer of mulch benefits root development. Boxwood roots extend far beyond the edge of the crown. Soil disturbances such as compaction, cultivation and construction must be avoided in the plant’s vicinity. On exposed sites, boxwood is very sensitive to foliage desiccation, especially in winter.
Boxwood is susceptible to a number of pests and disorders. Foliage feeding pests include psyllids, spider mites and leafminers (American boxwood). Phytophthora root rot, a fungus disease, is a leading cause of premature decline and death of boxwood. Root rot develops primarily on wet, poorly drained soils which aid growth and infection by the fungus. Boxwood also is very sensitive to root-feeding nematodes. These microscopic worms have stylets that puncture root cells and remove their contents. Nematodes can severely stunt root growth and predispose plants to winter injury. Plants stressed by root disease, winter injury or other factors are prone to canker diseases that cause branch and stem dieback.
Another up-and-coming serious issue with Boxwoods in the landscape is Boxwood Blight. Boxwood blight is a fungal disease that causes leaf spots, twig cankers, rapid defoliation, and eventual death of boxwood plants. All species and varieties of boxwood are considered susceptible. English and American boxwood are most severely affected, but there is some tolerance to boxwood blight in other species and hybrids. Pachysandra and sarcococca (sweet box), other members of the boxwood family, are also hosts of the disease. Since the discovery of this disease in the United States in 2011, boxwood blight has spread rapidly across the US and can now be found in most states from coast to coast. Although boxwood blight can result in the death of the host plant, it is a manageable disease.
Some of the therapies that you can use to care for your boxwoods are as follows:
Remove leaves from the center of plants where they tend to collect.
Prune out winter damaged branches.
Thin crowns as necessary to encourage light and air penetration.
Boxwoods that have been properly thinned should have growth along their entire stems.
Dead branches should be removed when detected.
Collect samples for nematodes, Phytophthora root rot disease, soil nutrient levels and pH if declining symptoms are evident.
Apply treatments if nematodes are present.
Fertilize and amend pH, based on soil test reports.
Apply soil drenches if Phytophthora root rot is present.
Excavate mulch from root collars and mulch to root zone as needed.
Inspect irrigation and soil moisture level to reduce water stress and prevent root rot disease.
Erect burlap barriers in winter to protect against desiccation on exposed sites.
Apply irrigation as necessary to ensure adequate soil moisture before soil freezes in order to minimize winter injury known as “winter bronzing”.
Many of these measures need not be taken as most issues are obvious as to the cause of the problem. Remedial treatments can be made with only one, or a combination of the above treatments.