TREVORTON — Anthracite Creative Works, a Trevorton art studio, will hold a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday after the property closed due to damage received in a 2021 fire.
“We’re excited to share all that we’ve been working on,” said Phoebe R. Heath, owner and operator of the 321 W. Shamokin St. property, in a statement. “The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Anthracite Creative Works marks the launch of a new era in our service to the Coal Region through the arts.”
The studio was damaged from a fire in the building on Dec. 27 and has been closed since for restoration, according a statement on the reopening. The studio opened in September 2021 and offered art classes, events and sales.
Members of the Bucknell Small Business Development Center (SBDC) as well as current and former Anthracite Creative Works students will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. to assist and offer remarks about the studio’s impact.
“We’re delighted that the SBDC has agreed to join our celebration alongside the kids we serve,” Heath said. “Our dream of fully renovating our studio would not have been possible without their support.”
After the ribbon-cutting, the celebration will continue until 8 p.m. with music, art activities, giveaways and information about sales and classes. Food will be available from Maurer’s Smokin in Shamokin BBQ Trailer.