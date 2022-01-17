A 57-year-old Trevorton man was killed in an early-morning crash along Route 890 just outside of Sunbury on Monday.
State police at Stonington say Steven Douglas Clark was ejected from a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee in a crash the occurred sometime after 4:30 Monday morning.
Police report Clark was driving north on Route 890 near the area of Plum Creek Road in Rockefeller Township when his vehicle left the east side of the road, striking an embankment.
The vehicle rolled onto its passenger side before striking a tree and Clark was ejected from the vehicle.
Police say Clark was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Northumberland County coroner's office.
Assisting at the scene were Evangelical Hospital EMS, Friendship Hose Co., Stonington Fire Department, Fire police and MICU 13.
It was the second fatal crash in a week. A Nebraska truck driver was killed on Interstate 80 last week.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.