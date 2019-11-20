TREVORTON — A picture of Arabella Parker sat in the front of the stage, lit by candles placed around her image.
Hundreds of supporters at the Trevorton Recreation Complex on Tuesday night sang and prayed and cried as the light from small flames flickered off homemade posters, stuffed animals and a metal cross with the 3-year-old child's name carved into it. They all gathered for the girl who is expected to be taken off life support on Wednesday.
"Tonight we're Arabella Strong," said Zerbe Township Supervisor Mike Mazer. "Tonight when you put your head on your pillow and you tuck your child in, keep Arabella in your thoughts and prayers."
The vigil in Trevorton, which coincided with another vigil for Arabella in Danville, was co-organized by Zerbe Township Clerk Cristie Stiely. She said she heard about Arabella's story through the media and wanted to gather the community together to honor the girl.
Pastor Joshua Notestine, of Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational Church in Trevorton and Bethany Evangelical Church in Sunbury, said he felt compelled to visit the family at Geisinger on Tuesday and hold Arabella's hand.
"She looked very peaceful," he said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity. Everyone was so good and kind and nice and gentle."
Notestine said there weren't enough words to express how thankful he was for the community to come out to show their support.
"We have to know this was Christ," he said. "It doesn't happen just because."
Pastor Greg Clendaniel, of Augustaville Wesleyan Church in Paxinos, encouraged the crowd to care for one another and lean on Jesus Christ.
"It is difficult to think about what occurred in her life," said Clendaniel, "but the Lord is holding her. He is caring for her. We live in a world that is sometimes difficult, and it is sad that it takes this to bring us all together."
Stiely said supporters were asked to bring items to donate to Toys for Tots. She also expressed gratitude toward those who helped her plan the vigil.
"I just can't say thank you enough," she said.
Arabella's mother Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Sunbury, and Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Sunbury, were arrested by Stonington state police after troopers said Burgess beat the child so badly that Parker needed part of her brain removed on Oct. 10. Arabella's aunt, Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, has full custody of the child and told The Daily Item she will take the girl off life support on Wednesday.