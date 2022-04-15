EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A Trevorton woman died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on April 3 in Dauphin County, according to state police in Harrisburg.
Trooper Nathan Grossman reported that Mahogany Marie Peters, 35, of Trevorton, succumbed to her injuries at Hershey Medical Center where she had been hospitalized since the accident at 3:11 p.m. April 3 on Manada Bottom Road. The incident occurred .5 miles south of Mountain Road in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County.
A 2009 Ford Escape was being driven by Richard Ditzler, 40, of Middletown, north on Manada Bottom Road when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. He lost control and traveled off the west side of the roadway into a drainage ditch, police said.
The vehicle then struck a tree stump with its front end and flipped onto its roof. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest on its roof, facing west, police said.
Ditzler's passenger, Peters was wearing a seatbelt and sustained life-threatening injuries. Ditzler was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries, police said.
Both individuals were transported to the hospital by South Central EMS for treatment.