SUNBURY — Opening statements were set to begin at 9:15 in the case of accused killer Jahrid Burgess inside a Northumberland County Courthouse. The Daily Item will provide updates throughout the day and through the course of the week-long trial.
Seven men and five women were seated Monday as jurors in the case against Burgess, 20, who is charged with homicide in the beating death of his girlfriend’s daughter, 3-year-old Arabella Parker. He and Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, were living inside a Trevorton home. State police said Burgess beat the child so badly she ended up on life support and eventually died from her injuries.
Burgess is being represented by public defender Richard Feudale, while District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is prosecuting the case.
Delcamp, who was announced as a witness for the prosecution, is also charged as an accomplice to the murder and will testify at some point this week.
Matulewicz has said in open court that even though Delcamp will be testifying at the trial she was not promised any deals for her testimony.