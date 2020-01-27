SUNBURY — Two unrelated homicide cases are set for trial later this year.
On Monday in Northumberland County Court, President Judge Charles Saylor scheduled Sabian Ebersole, 19, of Coal Township, for jury selection on March 9 and a four-day trial to start that week; and Jose Colon, 43, of Shamokin, for jury selection on June 8 followed by a two-week trial to start that week.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner told Saylor that the Commonwealth is prepared for both trials. The Commonwealth is seeking the death penalty for Colon.
Ebersole was 17 when police say he shot and killed David Rivera on Jan. 24, 2018 over a $20 drug deal in Coal Township. He is charged with criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
Defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, submitted two bills for experts and said that he was ready for trial as well.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26. 2018. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He allegedly confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
Defense Attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, said a mental evaluation was completed and Colon "continues to maintain his innocence," he said to the judge. He said he was ready for trial as well.
Both Ebersole and Colon appeared via video conference. They are held without bail at the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.