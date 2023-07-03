MIDDLEBURG — The trial for a Selinsgrove man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife is tentatively scheduled for early January in Snyder County Court.
Brad A. Bailor, 34, has been held without bail in the county jail since the April 18, 2022, killing of Leslie M. Bailor, 32, at their 1150 S. Market St. home in Penn Township.
At a court hearing Monday, Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. said he will likely preside at the trial in early 2024. Union-Snyder President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg is unable to oversee the case since her brother-in-law, attorney Brian Ulmer, is co-defense counsel with public defender Jasmin Smith and newly installed Union-Snyder Judge Michael Piecuch was the prosecutor in the case until last week.
Woelfel said in court that jury selection has to be delayed until October to give the defense more time to obtain medical records of Brad Bailor, which they say has been difficult.
Interim District Attorney Heath Brosius and Bailor's defense attorneys agreed that photographs of Leslie Bailor's body will be presented at trial only in black and white and with redacted autopsy photos to obscure genitalia and breasts.
In May, the court ruled that a confession to the shooting made by Brad Bailor will be allowed at trial.
Smith and Ulmer filed a motion to suppress the confession, saying he was not competent to give a voluntary statement to police. Bailor was recorded on a phone call admitting to police to shooting his wife after calling 911 from this home and requesting an ambulance and repeated the admission in an interview with police after receiving a Miranda warning.