DANVILLE — Jury selection begins next Tuesday in the trial of a Missouri man charged in a 2019 homicide at a Montour County motel.
The trial is scheduled for Dec. 7-14, but Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said, “If I had to guess, I’d say we’ll be done by Friday the 10th.”
David Earle Downing Jr., 35, of St. Louis, is accused of criminal homicide in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, at the Super 8 motel along Route 54, near the Interstate 80 exchange, in Valley Township. Testimony will begin right after a jury is seated, Mattis said.
The shooting occurred in September of 2019, but the trial, like many other cases, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Downing has been held without bail since his arrest. In addition to criminal homicide, he also faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Attorney Timothy Tarpey, of Philadelphia, is representing Downing, Mattis said.
“He initially was represented by conflict counsel through the PD’s (public defender’s) Office, Leslie Bryden and Hugh Taylor, but they withdrew when Tarpey entered his appearance as paid counsel over a year ago,” the D.A. said.
At the preliminary hearing, Trooper Brian Watkins of the Pennsylvania State Police testified Potts’ body was found inside Room 212 of the motel at 47 Sheraton Road on Sept. 26, 2019. He said two spent shell casings from the 9mm pistol were found, one next to the victim’s leg and the other on a desk in front of him. He said Potts had been staying at the motel doing custodial work for several weeks because of an influx of patrons to the Bloomsburg Fair.
Downing had been working for a contractor doing cleanup in the Milton area, Watkins said.
According to the criminal complaint, Downing and Potts were in Potts’ room when a fight broke out over the alleged rape of Downing’s girlfriend, Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25. That’s when Downing fired the handgun one to three times, striking the victim in the head and killing him, police said.
Watkins said Downing indicated the shooting occurred on the morning of Sept. 24.
According to court documents, Downing told police he and Potts smoked marijuana in Potts’ room and after a short time Potts became aggressive and confrontational, which led Downing to get the gun from his jacket. Downing said there was a struggle, but Watkins said he didn’t see any evidence of that. He said there were no injuries to Downing.