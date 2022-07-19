SUNBURY — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel accused of two incidents of sexual assault of minors must have his trial rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict with his defense attorney.
On Tuesday in Northumberland County Court, Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward and defense attorney Sudhir Raman Patel, of Pottsville, who is representing former Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains Jr., 45, met with county Judge Hugh Jones in chambers. Patel informed the judge that he had a conflicting case and would not be able to have the trial scheduled for Mains in September.
A new trial date has not yet been scheduled.
Mains was originally charged with five felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of a nonprofit and corruption of minors and an indecent assault misdemeanor. Mains is accused of engaging in intercourse on four different occasions with a 14-year old female junior firefighter from July through August 2018.
The second case has a pending habeas corpus motion to dismiss the charges from the defense. Jones will rule of this at a later date.
Mains was charged in the second case with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and open lewdness and a summary count of harassment. He is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in July 2021. He has been free on bail since July 2019.
After the second case, Mains has been free on a combined $220,000 cash bail since Sept. 15. As part of his bail conditions, Mains must not associate with any girls under the age of 17. He must not have any contact with the victims in both cases.